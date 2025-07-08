'Not just Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds & the documentary!' - Wrexham CEO outlines vision for club 'brand' amid 'future-proofing' for Premier League arrival

Wrexham’s CEO has explained how the club are “future-proofing”, with the Red Dragons “not just Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds and the documentary”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

On the back of a stunning takeover by two Hollywood superstars in 2021, the Welsh outfit have enjoyed a meteoric rise. Three successive promotions have lifted them into the Championship and to within touching distance of the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ series has helped to raise the club’s profile and build a global fan base, with a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand currently being taken in after spending the last two summers in North America.

WHAT WILLIAMSON SAID

A-list co-owners remain fully committed to Wrexham’s ambitious project, but CEO Michael Williamson has told ESPN of efforts to put long-term plans in place: “Future-proofing is how we make sure as a club that we stay connected to that global fan base, and that we're telling stories and sharing content that is relevant to them and engaging to them and still connects with them. That we're really making sure that we're investing in understanding who our fans are and being able to have, at a grassroots level, a relationship with our fans.

“That's why these tours are critical and part of that. Because we need to make sure that the brand is the club, and not just Rob and Ryan and the documentary. I think you're seeing that happen and that's what's been really exciting to see that grow, as well as the growth of the success on the pitch.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Wrexham have never shied away from the fact that their ultimate goal is to reach the Premier League, with Williamson adding on chasing down that target: “Going from League Two to League One, I commented, 'Listen, this is League One, it's really F'ing difficult’.

“Now, I'm saying again to the board and to Rob and Ryan, going from League One to the Championship is a huge step forward. League Two to League One was a big step. This is a very large step, very giant step.

“We're playing against clubs that have been just recently relegated from the Premier League that are sitting on very large parachute payments. It's difficult; it's a significant financial investment.

“But over 50% of our revenues are from international sources. So having these types of preseasons but ultimately, just being able to connect and engage with our fans through global distribution of merchandising, being able to be available for our matches on streaming and linear channels worldwide. All of that drives that continued growth and sustainability, because that's really what this is about.

“I have no doubt we can arrive at Premier League at some point, but what I want to make sure is that we're future-proofing, so that when we arrive there, we're able to stay there, and that we don't just come falling crashing back down, like you've seen other clubs do.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Wrexham are in the process of identifying and pursuing targets in the summer transfer window that will allow them to remain competitive in the Championship - with their 2025-26 campaign due to get up and running away at Southampton on August 9.