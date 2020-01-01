Riqui Puig refutes Barcelona snub claims & expects to see minutes under Koeman

A new manager at Camp Nou did suggest that the youngster could benefit from a loan spell, but at no point was told to find another club

Riqui Puig has refuted suggestions that he was deemed surplus to requirements at and told to find another club over the summer, with the youngster expecting to see game time under Ronald Koeman.

The new man in charge at Camp Nou did admit upon taking the reins that he felt the talented 21-year-old may benefit from taking in a loan spell elsewhere.

Koeman said: "I've told [Puig] that he has a future here, but it depends on the player. I'd recommend that he went out on loan. The young players have to play. They can't get stuck for a period of time."

No move was forced on Puig, though, and he has remained part of the fold in Catalunya with the latest transfer window now closed.

He has been handed the No.12 shirt, which suggests that he has a role to play in some capacity, and another product of the famed La Masia academy system is confident that he will be used.

Puig told Marca of the claims that he had been deemed surplus to requirements by Koeman: “A tough conversation? No, it wasn't tough.

“At no point has Koeman let me know that I would not have playing time. He trusts me and I think he will give me opportunities to show my potential and show that I can play for this great club.”

Puig has taken in 15 senior appearances for Barca so far, while also representing at U21 level.

He believes more competitive outings at club level will help to unlock his obvious potential, with it possible that he could push for a place in Luis Enrique’s plans for the European Championship in 2021.

“It is true that if I do not have minutes with the club, it will be very difficult to go to the Euros,” Puig added.

“I think that at Barca I will end up having minutes and some opportunities and will be able to go to the Euros,

“Yes, I am optimistic (of minutes), otherwise I would not have stayed at Barca.

“At Barca I want to succeed, claim a position and I don't see any other way. I'm very happy in Barcelona, ​​I have my family, I think I'll end up playing.”