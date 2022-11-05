'The right players' - Ten Hag addresses Man Utd's transfer window success as he targets silverware

Erik Ten Hag has praised the impact of his summer signings as Manchester United look to build on early season success and win silverware.

WHAT HAPPENED? This summer once again saw United splash the cash as the board backed new boss Ten Hag. Many people were sceptical of some of the players brought in for various reasons, but the Dutchman ensured the new signings gelled quickly and effectively, putting the Red Devils in a positive position ahead of the World Cup.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking about the impact the signings have made, Ten Hag said: “I think the signings thank the squad. [They are] the right players with the right players who were already there and, together, they are forming a team and the team spirit is good, it’s high. So also [we need] to keep that going, keep constructing that, keep building that, and bring even more passion and desire in because we want to win something.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have both been named Manchester United player of the month since they joined, while winger Antony has enjoyed a good start to life in the Premier League. Many pundits were critical of the finances involved in some of these deals, as well as the physical attributes of some of the players brought in, but have since been forced to eat their words as they have excelled in Ten Hag's side.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? Ten Hag's team play Aston Villa twice and Fulham once before the break for the World Cup, and they are all fixtures the fans will believe they can win.