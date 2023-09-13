Richarlison vows to 'seek psychological help' after extending Brazil & Tottenham goal drought as misfiring striker opens up on 'turbulent time off the field'

Richarlison has revealed he will seek "psychological help" on his return to Tottenham as the forward seeks to move on from a "turbulent" period.

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison has struggled for both Tottenham and Brazil in recent times, so much so that the 26-year-old was left in tears after being substituted during his nation's 5-1 win over Bolivia on Saturday. The Spurs man missed a golden chance before being taken off and he ultimately ended the international break without a goal as he made way in the second half of Brazil's 1-0 victory against Peru on Tuesday. After the match, the former Everton star said he has been struggling with off the field matters and people with an eye on his money have "walked away" from him.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told the Brazilian newspaper Globo: "I went through a turbulent time in the last five months off the field. Now things are right at home. People who only had an eye on my money walked away from me. Now things will start to flow, I’m sure I’ll get a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again. That sad moment wasn’t even because I played poorly [against Bolivia], in my opinion, I didn’t play a bad game in Belem, it was more of an outburst about the things that were happening off the field, which got out of control not on my part, but on the part of people who were close to me.

"I’m going to go back to England, to seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to work on my mind. That’s it, come back stronger. I believe I will be in the next squad, I will work for that. It’s about getting a good streak at Tottenham, this week I’m going to sit down and talk to them, I need a good streak, get the rhythm of the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison has scored just four goals in 40 games for Spurs since his £50 million ($60m) move from Everton in July 2022 and hasn't found the net for Brazil since the 2022 World Cup. With record-scorer Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich this summer, the Brazilian is one of many who needs to chip in with goals for Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham side. If he fails to do so, his days at the north London outfit could be numbered.

WHAT NEXT? Richarlison, who has scored in the Carabao Cup this season but is yet to score in the Premier League, will hope to be back in action on Saturday when Spurs come up against newly-promoted Sheffield United.