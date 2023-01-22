Reyna scores stunning winner for Borussia Dortmund in first match since USMNT controversy

USMNT winger Giovanni Reyna scored a stunning goal for Borussia Dortmund to seal a 4-3 Bundesliga win against Augsburg on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? A long pass was nodded on to Reyna from Jude Bellingham and the 20-year-old brought it down on the edge of the box and sent it looping over goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz to put his side back in the lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The American put his fingers in his ears as he celebrated the goal on his return to domestic action following some controversy with the USMNT. Reyna was criticised for his reaction to being told he would not be a big part of the national team's World Cup campaign. Things then took a turn for the worse when it was revealed that his parents had notified US Soccer of a 30-year domestic violence incident involving then-coach Gregg Berhalter due to the way their son had been treated.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The Dortmund star will hope to increase his chances of getting back into the USMNT by continuing his good form in Germany, with his team taking on Mainz three days after their victory against Augsburg.