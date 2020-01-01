Reyna signs new Borussia Dortmund deal that will keep USMNT starlet in Germany until 2025

The talented teenager has committed to the Bundesliga giants after bursting onto a senior stage under Lucien Favre

Gio Reyna has signed a new contract with that will keep him with the giants through to the summer of 2025.

The highly-rated teenager, who only celebrated his 18th birthday on November 13, has committed to a new long-term deal at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund now stand to benefit from his considerable talents for the foreseeable future, with Lucien Favre having pieced together an exciting young squad.

With age seemingly no barrier for those at BVB, Reyna has been allowed to flourish alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

A breakthrough at international level has also been made, with the United States having high hopes for the son of former USMNT star Claudio Reyna.

Dortmund moved to buy into the potential of Reyna junior in 2019, as he completed a move from New York City’s academy system.

It did not take him long to earn first-team recognition, with his competitive debut made in January 2020.

The promising midfielder now has 28 appearances and three goals to his name, while an entry in the Bundesliga record books was added in October when becoming the first 17-year-old to register three assists in a single game during a 4-0 win over .

Understandably, Reyna is enjoying every minute of game time he gets with Dortmund and is delighted to have earned fresh terms.

He told the club’s official website: “BVB are a big club that can challenge for titles and are in all the important competitions. Young players in particular have the chance to develop here.

“I have already learned a lot in Dortmund and I want to learn a lot more in future. I look forward to being with BVB in the long term.”

Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, added: “Gio's development in recent months has been incredible. He will definitely be an important part of Borussia Dortmund's sporting future.

“I am personally very pleased that he has decided to extend his contract with BVB in the long term with complete conviction.”

Favre’s side will be back in domestic action Saturday when taking in a trip to .