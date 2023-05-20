Revealed: When Wrexham & EFL clubs can start signing new players as Football League transfer window dates confirmed

Wrexham and fellow EFL clubs can start planning their summer transfer activity after the league announced its transfer window dates.

Transfer window dates announced

Wrexham linked with host of names

Busy summer in store at the Racecourse Ground

WHAT HAPPENED? The main summer transfer period will open on June 14 and run until September 1. A further transfer window will span the month of January. After Wrexham's thrilling National League title win, many eyes will be on the ambitious north Wales club as they look to reinforce their squad and push for consecutive promotions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As with all things Wrexham, the summer transfer window should prove entertaining. The club have already been linked with a host of big names from Gareth Bale to Danny Rose and even Morten Gamst Pedersen. Bale has already ruled out joining the Red Dragons but with Ben Foster on their books, albeit his future remains unclear, other ex-Premier League stars may be tempted to head to the League Two side.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement from the EFL read: "The EFL has today confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2023/24 summer and winter transfer windows.

The summer transfer window will open from 14 June 2023 and close on Friday 1 September 2023 at 11pm.

The winter transfer window will open on 1 January 2024 and close on Thursday 1 February 2024 at 11pm."

DID YOU KNOW? It's not just the playing squad that Wrexham's owners are looking to upgrade this summer. Reynolds and McElhenney have made good on one of their key ownership pledges with construction of a new 5,500-capacity Kop stand beginning next month.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The squad have returned from their post-season trip to Las Vegas and will shortly start a pre-season programme that involves friendlies in the US against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.