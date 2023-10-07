Revealed: What Erik ten Hag said to Scott McTominay before coming off the bench to rescue Man Utd with late double against Brentford

Manchester United's two-goal hero Scott McTominay has revealed Erik ten Hag urged him to score when he came off the bench against Brentford.

McTominay rescued victory for Man Utd

Scotland star hauled on in 87th minute

Ten Hag said "go on and score"

WHAT HAPPENED? McTominay was hauled off the bench in the 87th minute when United were 1-0 down and heading for their a third consecutive defeat for the first time since 1962. The midfielder scored twice in added time to snatch a 2-1 win and send Old Trafford delirious. And he has revealed what Ten Hag said to him before he went on to the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was very loud, the fans were roaring us on so I couldn't hear fully. He probably said something like: 'Go on and score,' which is what I did," McTominay told Premier League Productions.

Ten Hag was asked what he said to McTominay and replied: "I told him to score two goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McTominay said the match was the best moment of his career, adding: "That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it.

"Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group that want to keep going right until the end. It could have been anyone on that pitch scoring the two goals. Really pleased and hopefully we can build on that from here.

"Just never give up no matter the situation. At this football club it is demanded that you never throw the towel in, for me I have been brought up here since I was five, I know that better than anyone."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils have two weeks off for the international break. Their next match is away to Sheffield United on October 21.