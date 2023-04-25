Revealed: Matthew McConaughey's 'authentic' Austin FC influence - which is nothing like you might expect

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey has been the face of Austin FC since he became an investor in 2019, and his influence is deeper than many realize.

McConaughey shows up to training

Attends video meetings with executives

Carries cultural significance for club

WHAT HAPPENED? There are sometimes questions asked of celebrity MLS owners regarding how much they actually care about the success of their teams, but that's not the case with McConaughey, whose passion for Austin FC rivals that of fellow actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney with their beloved Wrexham.

James Ruth, Austin FC's chief marketing officer, revealed in the always interesting Footballco Business Podcast that the emotions and feelings of the star are nothing but "authentic".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think because Matthew's a global star and everybody knows him, there's maybe a little bit of cynicism to jump in and say, 'OK, it's kind of like a dog and pony show,'" said Ruth. "You know, he's coming out here in some bang and some bongos at the opening match. But I will tell you that nothing could be further from the truth. He takes this minister of culture role very seriously, and he's been so in tune with the type of community and culture that we create as a club and making sure that, you know, it's representative of Austin, because from day one, he was on the same page with the idea of football is the vehicle to a larger goal, that opportunity to get everybody in an environment feeling and thinking the same way and rooting for the same entity.

"That's something that's universal within sport, but that's what he was really focused on. I can't underline enough that there's never been a meeting. or a phone call or an opportunity that he didn't take to support Austin FC. And it's been hugely impactful."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ruth added of McConaughey: "The passion he feels for Austin FC is authentic. It's not something where he's trying to sort of maximize his own personal brand or anything like that. It's really authentic. And I think the proof is in the pudding in terms of the culture that's been created around the club, because in a lot of ways, he is sort of like cultural laureate of Austin, and he's imbued that perspective in the club. From impromptu Zoom meetings, to showing up to practice. When he's involved in a meeting, when he's involved in a practice session, he's 100% there and 100% focused on this sort of long-term goal of being a flag bearer for Austin."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Austin FC have definitely benefitted from the added popularity that they have garnered thanks to the international visibility afforded to them by the Hollywood actor. It will be something they look to further capitalize on in the coming years as the expansion team continues to build its culture.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Austin FC face off against the San Jose Earthquakes at the Q2 Stadium next weekend in search of their third win of the season.

