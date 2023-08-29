Revealed: How Jose Mourinho phone call convinced Romelu Lukaku to join Roma on loan from Chelsea

A telephonic conversation between Jose Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku convinced the Belgian to join AS Roma on loan from Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku is finally on his way out of Chelsea this summer as he is close to completing a loan move to AS Roma. The transfer was finalised after Roma boss Mourinho rang up the forward and convinced him to make a move back to Italy, according to the Independent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho, who worked with Lukaku at Chelsea in the past, reportedly told the 30-year-old, "We have a good team but we are missing a champion." The manager also explained how Lukaku would fit into the Roma side and play alongside Paulo Dybala upfront.

Lukaku moved back to London this summer after his loan spell with Inter expired at the end of the 2022/23 season. While initially, he was tipped to join Inter again this summer, a move eventually did not materialise. He was also linked with a move to Juventus but that move would not have taken place until the Bianconeti offloaded Dusan Vlahovic. Thus, when a call from Mourinho came on his way, Lukaku immediately accepted the offer.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's side has had a poor start to their Serie A campaign this season as they managed to pick up just one point from their first two games. They will face AC Milan in the league on September 1.