Revealed: Fiorentina inserted 'secret' transfer clause into Sofyan Amrabat's contract ahead of Man Utd loan move

- Amrabat joined United on loan
- Moved from Fiorentina
- Clause now included in his deal
WHAT HAPPENED? Per The Daily Mirror, Fiorentina have inserted a clause that means Amrabat's contract will automatically extend by one year if United opt against buying the midfielder at the end of his loan. The two clubs have agreed a purchase option within the deal but, crucially, it is not an obligation, meaning United are not compelled to buy the Morocco international next summer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat has made over 100 appearances for the Serie A club and could well return to Italy once his spell at Old Trafford is over. He is also a Morocco international with 49 caps.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
(C)Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? United return to Premier League action against Brighton this weekend, but Amrabat remains out after picking up an injury in training.