Bad news for Chelsea! Star winger Guro Reiten seen in protective boot after suffering ankle injury recurrence in training

- Reiten spotted in protective boot
- Hasn't featured in two games
- Suffers from recurring ankle ailment
WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian hasn't featured for the Blues since their 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the second matchday of the Women's Super League. The winger has suffered from a recurring ankle injury that has plagued her yet again this season.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Summer signing Sjoeke Nusken scored twice as Chelsea overcame a deficit to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion at Kingsmeadow and tie the league-leading Manchester City for first place in the Women's Super League in terms of points as they have continued their scintillating form from last season.
IN A PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will next be in action when they take on Aston Villa away from home on Saturday, November 4.