The rehab begins! Arsenal & Brazil star Jesus filmed on crutches after surgery on knee injury

Arsenal and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus showed off his new crutches as his recovery from knee surgery begins.

Jesus injured during World Cup

Forward had to have surgery on knee

Will be out for around a month

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old damaged his knee during Brazil's group stage game against Cameroon, ruling him out of the rest of the World Cup. He underwent knee surgery this week and video of him walking around on crutches emerged on social media.

Gabriel Jesus keeping in high spirits after his knee surgery yesterday, to repair an injury that ruled him out of the rest of the World Cup & reportedly several months as well.



❤️ @gabrieljesus9 pic.twitter.com/yqcktuV5ZO — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 7, 2022

Hora de ir pra casa 🙌🏾🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/xdr5ldJ2SE — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) December 7, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-Manchester City player will be out for up to a month, meaning he could miss four matches for Arsenal when the Premier League returns in late December.

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? The forward will be desperate to return to action as soon as possible. He will miss matches against West Ham, Brighton and Newcastle, but the Gunners will be hoping he is fit to feature against Tottenham on January 15.