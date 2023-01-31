Could Reese Witherspoon invest in Arsenal? Hollywood star & Nashville SC stakeholder expresses love for Gunners

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, who already owns a stake in MLS side Nashville SC, has suggested that she would like to invest in Arsenal.

Legally Blonde star is a Gunners fan

Already involved with MLS franchise

Ashton Kutcher also keen on English game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Oscar-winning star of Walk the Line and Legally Blonde has revealed that she is, along with the rest of her family, a Gunners supporter. There is no suggestion that Stan Kroenke would be open to an approach from a fellow American, but Witherspoon admits that she would relish the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney by investing in a British football team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on the One Show as to whether she could become financially involved in a Premier League side, Witherspoon said: “If there’s space in Arsenal, all my sons and everybody would be really excited. That’s our favourite team. We watched the game the other day. It was bananas! That’s our team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Witherspoon is currently promoting her new Netflix film ‘Your Place or Mine’, with co-star Ashton Kutcher revealing that he has also come close to investing in an English club – much like Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, who forms part of the consortium that has completed a takeover of Bournemouth. Kutcher said: “I’m a big United States soccer fan, but I do watch the Premier League and I came very close to investing in a Premier League team in the last month.”

WHAT NEXT? The Kroenke family increased their stake in Arsenal to the point that complete control was acquired in 2018 and, despite questions being asked of their involvement at times, some shrewd transfer business in recent windows has allowed the north London outfit to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table in 2022-23.