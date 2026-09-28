Reebok signals major football comeback with Sidewinder 26 Elite boot launch

Reebok is officially planting its flag back in the elite football landscape with the unveiling of the Sidewinder 26 Elite FG. The top-tier firm-ground boot is engineered specifically for players operating at the absolute peak of the modern game, combining cutting-edge tech with lightweight durability.

To mark the beginning of this new era, Reebok has assembled an impressive lineup of global talent anchored by Beşiktaş striker Dušan Vlahović, Como defender Trevoh Chalobah, and rising goalkeeper Kayla Rendell.

At the core of the Sidewinder 26 Elite FG is its Vestamid plate, designed to offer lightweight durability and structural support underfoot without adding unnecessary bulk. The outsole introduces the Deadly Strike system, which pairs the plant-foot grip of Shooting Brake tech with the strike-foot energy return of the Power Unit.

Reebok

Combined with specialised Sidewinder studs, the setup delivers precise directional traction for explosive movement, quick cuts, and close control under pressure. On the upper, Reebok utilises a premium microfiber material paired with a SupraSkin grip treatment to ensure a clean first touch and dependable ball handling.

The boot features a classic lace closure and a low-cut profile, constructed with an adaptive knit tongue and collar that wraps around the foot. This setup creates a distraction-free, locked-in feel that moves naturally with the player, providing stability whether pressing, changing direction, or holding off defenders.

Reebok

Serbian international Dušan Vlahović leads the boot's roster, relying on its responsive design to back his clinical finishing and physical style of play. Vlahović said: "The Sidewinder 26 Elite FG gives me the confidence to strike with precision, power and total intent in every moment. It's built for control under pressure and the explosive responsiveness — that's what I rely on to perform at my best."

Reebok

Commanding centre-back Trevoh Chalobah joins him on the roster, adding defensive composure to Reebok's new football lineup. The brand's return also highlights representation across the entire pitch with the signing of goalkeeper Kayla Rendell: "I'm proud to join Reebok at such an exciting moment as the brand returns to football.

"You can feel the energy behind what's being built. I'm eager to be part of a group pushing the game forward while staying rooted in where it came from." Paired with high-spec tech and top-tier athlete backing, the Sidewinder 26 Elite FG signals a strong, serious statement from Reebok as it steps back onto the pitch.

Shop: Reebok Sidewinder 26 Elite FG boots

The Reebok Sidewinder 26 Elite FG boots are available to buy now online at Reebok and selected retailers.



