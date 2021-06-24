Red Bulls starlet Clark to join RB Leipzig

The 18-year-old midfielder will finish the season in MLS before heading to the Bundesliga

New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark has officially signed with RB Leipzig but will remain on loan in MLS for the rest of the season.

Clark, who spoke to Goal in April about his path towards Europe, has long been expected to trade New York for Leipzig, with that path seen as one of the reasons behind his decision to sign with the MLS club.

But the 18-year-old midfielder, who originally joined the club at age 16, will have the chance to finish off an MLS season that he has started in fine form.

What was said?

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that the New York Red Bulls have given me,” said Clark. “Being able to not only develop but play significant minutes at USL and MLS here has truly helped me grow professionally. I will continue to do what I can to help this team win its first MLS Cup.”

Added the Red Bulls' head of sport Kevin Thelwell: “Everyone at the club is very excited for Caden to take the next step in his professional journey. From the time Caden joined us, I think we all recognized that if he continued to work hard and take advantage of his opportunities, Caden had the potential to move to Europe.

"We’re delighted to have played a role and helped him make the jump to a top-five league like the Bundesliga.”

Who is Clark?

The talented teenage midfielder has emerged as a star at MLS after making his debut for the Red Bulls towards the tail end of last season.

After breaking through with the club's reserves in the USL, Clark made the leap to the senior team last October, with the Red Bulls required to pay a fee to Minnesota United for his MLS rights.

He went on to score in his first game, becoming the fifth-youngest player in MLS history to find the net on his debut, before adding a second goal in the very next game and yet another in the Red Bulls' playoff loss to the Columbus Crew.

Clark has continued on this season with four goals and two assists in eight starts as he now looks ahead to a Bundesliga move in the winter, where he will join up with fellow Americans in midfielder Tyler Adams and manager Jesse Marsch.

