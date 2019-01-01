Rebranded PJ City bullish about maiden MSL journey in 2019

From MIFA to PJ City FC, Premier League to the Super League; S. Subramaniam is confident his side will be able to brave the top flight challenge.

It was a big week for the club formerly known as MIFA after they revealed their rebranding exercise which now sees them being known as PJ City FC. With the designated home stadium in the heart of Petaling Jaya in Kelana Jaya, it was an apt change designed to capture fans from the surrounding area.

Promoted to the Super League by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) despite finishing third in the 2018 Premier League season, City benefited from Felcra FC deciding to close the team down inspite of their second place finish which guarantees a place in the top flight.

Club captain S. Subramaniam is confident that his team will be competitive and is not just targeting to stay in the division. Having signed experienced S. Veenod, they have also added Filipino Joshua Grommen and Brazilian Pedro Henrique to the duo of Elizue and Bae Beomgeun who were retained from last season.

"As MIFA rebranded to PJ City FC, I think we should be targeting to finish in the top half as a realistic target. What we can say is that we are ready to play in the Super League. It will never be an issue for us in terms of experience. This season we've managed to get a few experienced player for the new season, we hope we will do well," Subramaniam told Goal.

However, City did suffer the departure of last season's top goal scorer Kpah Sherman who has since signed for PKNS FC. The Liberian goal machine played an instrumental role in helping then MIFA to move high up the table in the second division.

While not dismissive of the service that Sherman provided to the team last season, Subramaniam is adamant that his team can cope with the absence of the Sherman and is pinning his hopes on the likes of Henrique to be able to shoulder the goal-scoring burden this time around.

"It's not a big loss. I have to thank them for a good season last year. We already have our own playing style so it won't affect much. We will have a good season, we are positive that way," added Subramaniam.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram