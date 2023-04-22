Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Real Madrid continue to build momentum as season end approaches?

Ancelotti's Real Madrid look to continue in winning ways against the mid-table Celta Vigo in a bid to close gap with rivals Barcelona.

Real Madrid come into this having advanced to UEFA Champions League semifinals for the 11th time in last 13 years after beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. While Los Blancos trail Barcelona in the league by 11 points, the Blaugranas recent two draws have given them a chance to close the gap. Real Madrid have a great record against Celta Vigo, having not lost any of their previous 17 league games against Celta Vigo and have won each of their previous five encounters.

Celta Vigo come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 loss to Mallorca and are currently without a win in their last three fixtures in La Liga. The Galician side sits in 12th position with 36 points from 29 games and a goal difference of -4. While their record against the Royal Whites is not the best, Celta are on a five game unbeaten run away from home, winning two and drawing 3. They will be hoping to cause another upset at the Bernabeu, after Real Madrid lost their previous league game at home to Villarreal.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo confirmed lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Asensio, Vinicius; Benzema

Celta XI (4-4-2): Villar; Vazquez, Tapia, Nunez, Galan; Solari, Veiga, Beltran, De la Torre; Aspas, Seferovic

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Ancelotti's men will face Girona and Almeria in their next two league games before the big clash against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos will then play the final of Copa del Rey against Osasuna before UCL semi-final clash against Pep Guardiola's Man City on 10th of May.