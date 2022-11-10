Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Lineups & LIVE updates

Real Madrid will welcome Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, aiming to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their first league defeat of the season when they return to Santiago Bernabeu for Thursday's La Liga encounter with relegation-threatened Cadiz.Los Blancos fell to surprising 3-2 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano in what was a deserved victory for the hosts who dominated the game against the reigning Spanish champions.

The result means Real Madrid have dropped two points behind league leader Barcelona in La Liga table. They have only won one of their last four matches in all competitions, a 5-1 thrashing of Celtic in the Champions League, and will look to return to winning ways against minnows Cadiz.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are second from bottom in the league table at the moment and are once again struggling to cope with the rigors of the top flight after surviving on a knife-edge last season.

The visitors, who played out a 0-0 stalemate against Getafe over the weekend, are in the relegation zone only due to inferior goal difference, and can climb out of it if they can achieve a favourable result in this fixture.

However, they will have their work cut out for them up against a Real Madrid side eager to get the job done here.

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz predicted lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3) : Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Cadiz XI (4-4-2) : Ledesma; Carcelen, Cala, Mari, Espino; Ocampo, Emeterio, Fernandez, Bongonda; Sobrino, Lozano

Real Madrid vs Cadiz LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Ancelotti's men will be looking to secure a convincing win at home against Cadiz before the World Cup break begins for La Liga sides. They will resume La Liga action on 31st December against Real Valladolid post-World Cup.





