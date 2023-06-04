Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Lineups & LIVE updates

Real Madrid hope to give Karim Benzema the perfect farewell with win against Athletic Bilbao

All eyes will be on Karim Benzema when Real Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao for their final game of this season. The club announced that the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner will end his 14-year-long stay with them and leave Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the campaign as a free agent.

A lot of change is expected at Real Madrid next season, with many new younger players set to join the club, with some of the veterans giving way for them. The match against Athletic Bilbao may symbolically mark the end of an era for Los Blancos, and the beginning of a new one.

For Athletic Bilbao, their focus lies on the present, as a win is needed for them to ensure they have a chance of qualifying for next season's Conference League. They will look to rain on Real Madrid and Benzema's parade, not bothered by the narrative surrounding the match on the home side's end.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao confirmed lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Rudiger; Kroos, Camavinga, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Athletic Bilbao XI (4-2-3-1): Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Vesga, Herrera; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming games

Real Madrid will begin their pre-season tour of the USA with a friendly against AC Milan on July 23, followed by a clash with Manchester United on July 27.