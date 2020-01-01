Real Madrid transfer targets: Pogba, Mane & players linked with the club

All the latest Blancos transfer news, rumours, quotes, gossip and done deals for the January 2020 transfer window

's transfer market exploits are legendary and it is little surprise given that the Spanish giants are one of the richest clubs in the world.

They are currently undergoing a transition and have attempted to usher in a new generation in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era with recruits such as Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

Goal will keep you on top of all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip regarding Real Madrid's targets right here with regular updates.

Top Real Madrid transfer targets

Real Madrid have dipped into the Brazilian market in search of talent once more with Reinier set to arrive from Flamengo in a deal worth €35 million (£29m/$39m).

Finer details of the move have ostensibly been agreed and the teenager will officially join the club when he turns 18, following compatriots Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. in treading the path to the Spanish capital.

Outside of Reinier, it appears unlikely that Madrid will make much further noise in the transfer market this January, but Los Blancos are certainly on the lookout for further Galactico recruits.

Chief among the targets is Paul Pogba and speculation regarding the international's future was sent into overdrive in January when his agent Mino Raiola was highly critical of .

The outspoken super agent suggested that Old Trafford would even be a hostile environment for the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona, declaring that he wouldn't send any more of his players there.

Zidane has been a long-time admirer of Pogba, but has opted against fanning the flames of speculation.

Real have also been linked with forward Sadio Mane after a stellar few seasons in Anfield red, which yielded a winner's medal and an African Player of the Year award.

Given Mane's rising stock, however, it would necessitate a mammoth bid in order to convince Liverpool to enter into business, not to mention the fact that the man is happy at Anfield.

Christian Eriksen is another player who was heavily linked with Madrid during the summer transfer window, but the star also has a long list of potential destinations, including and Manchester United.

midfielder Donny van de Beek and Inter forward Lautaro Martinez are also considered targets.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news & rumours

want Modric

Major League Soccer outfit D.C. United are targeting Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, according to The Athletic.

Ballon d'Or winner Modric is reportedly viewed by the United hierarchy as an ideal replacement for Wayne Rooney, who recently departed the club for .

Man Utd to make move for Madrid target Van de Beek

Real Madrid could be set to lose out in their pursuit of Donny van de Beek, with Manchester United readying a January move, according to ESPN.

The international playmaker, who has shone for Ajax in recent seasons, has been attracting attention from a number of quarters.

wait on Brahim decision

Getafe are waiting to learn whether Brahim Diaz will agree to leave Real Madrid in order to join them on loan, reports Marca.

Both clubs are agreeable to the deal, but former youth team player Brahim remains to be convinced.

'Reinier is worth more than €30m!'

Flamengo wonderkid Reinier’s prospective move to Real Madrid has left his current manager Jorge Jesus fuming, saying the touted transfer fee isn’t enough.

"Reinier cannot be sold for €30 million,” the manager said, adding, “They [the board] still do not know how to value their brand.”

Potential Real Madrid exits

There were high hopes when James Rodriguez arrived at Real Madrid in 2014, but the international has not managed to reach the level expected of him.

Accordingly, he was shipped out on loan to and, while he has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu this season, he has been tipped for a permanent exit from the club, with a potential destination.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding the future of Gareth Bale has continued and Madrid chief Florentino Perez is said to be seeking a buyer for the star.

Mariano Diaz looks likely to leave Real Madrid, but on a short-term move, with his former club reportedly keen. have also been tipped to make a move for the striker.

Confirmed Real Madrid January window transfers

Real Madrid signings

Real Madrid departures

