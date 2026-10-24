'We respect players, unlike the other side' - Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois fires shots at Barcelona in explosive pre-Clasico rant

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The tension ahead of the latest edition of El Clasico has reached boiling point after Thibaut Courtois launched a scathing assessment of Barcelona's conduct. As both Spanish giants prepare for a pivotal showdown at the summit of La Liga, the Belgian goalkeeper has claimed there is a distinct lack of class coming from the Catalan camp.

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Building up to a blockbuster clash

Barcelona enter El Clasico boasting a flawless domestic record, having not dropped a single point in La Liga this term. However, their unstoppable momentum suffered a severe blow following a midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, marking their first loss of the campaign across all competitions.

Conversely, Real Madrid have endured a largely frustrating season by their own lofty standards. Jose Mourinho's men are only just beginning to find their rhythm, generating crucial momentum with consecutive victories right before their trip to Catalonia.

Courtois highlights Catalan disrespect

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Speaking ahead of the derby, Courtois did not hold back when assessing the bitter rivalry. The 32-year-old suggested that the Catalan club consistently refuse to acknowledge Madrid's quality, taking the moral high ground during an interview with DAZN (h/t Madrid Universal).

"El Clasico? First of all, we have absolutely no problem saying the names of Barcelona players, that’s where I think we are different," Courtois stated. "It’s not a problem for us to praise someone, even if they are our rival. We respect players who are doing a good job, unlike the other side."

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The Belgian shot-stopper was also quick to dismiss any notion that the historic fixture had lost its traditional glamour. "Maybe there was a time when stars were missing from El Clasico, but now there are new players on the scene," he added.

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New era of superstars takes centre stage

The rivalry has undoubtedly transitioned into a new era following the departures of legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Courtois was eager to highlight the fresh wave of elite talent now defining the matchup, praising a standout teenager in the opposition ranks.

"We have Vinicius Jr, [Kylian] Mbappe, Jude [Bellingham]. They have Raphinha, Lamine [Yamal], who is a fantastic player," the Madrid number one noted. Both sides currently boast fearsome attacking units, setting the stage for an explosive tactical battle.

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Courtois concluded his assessment by outlining his team's fierce motivation, saying: "It’s an intense rivalry. Over the last few years, they have hurt us in some games; now it is time for us to respond. Winning on their ground would send a strong message."

A season-defining showdown

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The upcoming encounter presents a massive opportunity for Real Madrid to derail Barcelona's perfect La Liga run. A statement victory away from home would not only avenge past losses but also validate Madrid's recent resurgence after a sluggish start to the year.

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For Barcelona, bouncing back from their European disappointment against PSG is paramount. Securing three points against their fiercest rivals would immediately shake off any lingering doubts, reaffirm their domestic dominance, and solidify their position as the team to beat in Spain.











