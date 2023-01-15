Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE updates

Real Madrid take on eternal rivals Barcelona in a mouth-watering Supercopa de España final.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will renew their domestic rivalry when they lock horns in a riveting Supercopa de España final tonight.

Los Blancos won 4-3 on penalties against Valencia in the semi-final after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time, while the other semi-final between Barcelona and Real Betis also needed extra time, where the Catalans won 3-2, thanks to an absolute Ansu Fati screamer.

These two sides have been neck and neck in the league, with just three points separating the two Spanish heavyweights. They met in the semi-final of the Supercopa de España last season, where Real Madrid ran out victors and went on to lift the trophy.

The last time we witnessed an El Clásico final in this competition was in 2017, where Real triumphed 5-1 on aggregate over two legs. Carlo Ancelotti's side would want to become the first Spanish team since Barcelona in 2011 to successfully defend their Spanish Super Cup title and equal the Catalans' record of 13 titles.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona predicted lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy; Modrić, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Vini. Jr., Benzema

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Alba; De Jong, Gavi, Pedri; Dembélé, Fati, Lewandowski

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Real Madrid and Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Carlo Ancelotti's will face Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, 19th January, followed by a trip to San Mames to face Athletic Bilbao in the league on Sunday, 22nd January.

Xavi's side will face third-tier side AD Ceuta in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, 19th January. They will then welcome Getafe for a La Liga encounter on Sunday, 22nd January.