Real Madrid fan Rafa Nadal would ‘sign Mbappe tomorrow’ as tennis legend clings to transfer dream

Rafael Nadal admits he would “sign Kylian Mbappe tomorrow”, with the Real Madrid fan still hoping to see the French forward at Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT HAPPENED? Such a switch appeared destined to happen in the summer of 2022 as the France international forward ran down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe was, however, to eventually agree fresh terms at Parc des Princes, leaving Real empty-handed and wondering whether the superstar will ever grace their books.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tennis legend Nadal believes a deal can be done, with the 22-time Grand Slam winner telling AS of a transfer dream for the Blancos: “I don’t have to forgive Mbappe for anything, in sports these things happen. He wanted to come to Real Madrid but he was under a lot of pressure and everything was complicated for him. I hope to see him at Madrid in the future.”

Pressed further on whether Real should continue to monitor Mbappe’s potential availability, with questions continuing to be asked of how long the 24-year-old will be sticking around at PSG, Nadal added: “As a Real Madrid fan, I would sign Mbappe tomorrow.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe’s new deal in Paris is intended to keep him on the books of the Ligue 1 giants through to 2025, but there have been suggestions that he is not entirely happy forming part of a star-studded strike force alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi and it remains to be seen what the future will bring.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe is expected to become the next icon in world football, as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo approach the end of their respective careers, with the French frontman showing at Qatar 2022 that is capable of emulating the all-time greats when it comes to producing moments of inspirational brilliance.