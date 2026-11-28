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Real Madrid suffered a bruising 2-1 defeat at the Bernabeu as Deportivo Alaves capitalised on defensive lapses. Despite a second-half strike from Kylian Mbappe, Jose Mourinho's side were undone by goals from Toni Martinez and Angel Perez, compounded by a late red card for Jude Bellingham.

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Real Madrid’s tactical rigidity under Jose Mourinho faced a stern examination at the Bernabeu, as they struggled to break down a resilient Deportivo Alaves side. Despite enjoying 75% of the possession and registering an expected goals (xG) value of 2.7, Madrid lacked the clinical edge needed to overturn an early deficit. Martinez opened the scoring for the visitors in the 22nd minute after capitalising on a mistake by Dean Huijsen, who gifted possession to Alaves in a dangerous area, while Perez doubled their lead just after the hour mark.

The hosts attempted a late resurgence when Mbappe found the net in the 69th minute following an assist from Bellingham. However, the comeback was thwarted not just by Alaves’ deep defensive block, but by internal frustration. Bellingham, who had been the primary creative outlet, was dismissed in the 88th minute after receiving a second yellow card, leaving Madrid shorthanded and empty-handed at the final whistle.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Thibaut Courtois - 5/10

A frustrating evening for the Belgian, who faced only three shots on target but conceded twice. While he could do little about the precise nature of Martinez's opener, the defensive disorganisation ahead of him left him frequently exposed. He recorded just one save throughout the match.

Marc Cucurella - 5/10

Deployment in the back four saw him struggle with the defensive transitions Alaves prioritised. While he offered width in possession, he lacked the recovery speed to nullify the counter-attacks led by Abde Rebbach and Perez, contributing to a defensive unit that looked surprisingly fragile.

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Dean Huijsen - 6/10

The young centre-back showed flashes of the ball-playing ability Mourinho has praised, but his costly error proved decisive in the opening goal, as a dreadful back-pass to Courtois gifted Alaves the chance to take the lead. He was also physically tested by the directness of Mariano Diaz and struggled to maintain the high line during the move leading to the second goal, although he remained active in the air.

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Ibrahima Konate - 5/10

A disjointed performance from the Frenchman, who struggled to organise the defensive line during Alaves' most dangerous moments. Although he was not directly responsible for Martinez's 22nd-minute opener, the gaps between Madrid's centre-backs exposed the team's defensive vulnerabilities.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Operating in a hybrid right-back role, Valverde was Madrid's most persistent engine. He attempted three shots, including a late effort in stoppage time, and continued to contribute offensively from deep positions, although his attacking efforts were not enough to change the outcome.

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Midfield

Aurélien Tchouameni - 5/10

A disappointing showing that saw him hooked at half-time. He failed to provide the necessary screen for the back four, allowing Alaves to transition through the central corridor too easily. His passing was safe but lacked the progressive intent required to break the low block.

Jude Bellingham - 4/10

A night to forget for the Englishman. While he provided the assist for Mbappe's goal in the 69th minute, his primary contribution was overshadowed by a lack of discipline. His second yellow card in the 88th minute essentially ended Madrid's hopes of a late equaliser.

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Brahim Diaz - 5/10

Failed to exert his influence between the lines and was replaced at the break. He struggled to find pockets of space against a disciplined Alaves midfield trio, leading to a half where Madrid had plenty of the ball but very little penetration.

Arda Guler - 6/10

Showed technical quality and a willingness to take risks, but his impact was largely peripheral. He was replaced at the hour mark as Mourinho searched for more direct attacking options. He remains a work in progress in terms of maintaining 90-minute intensity.

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Attack

Vinicius Junior - 6/10

The Brazilian was the most frequent threat, but his final ball was often lacking against a congested penalty area. He was well-marshalled by Nahuel Tenaglia and found himself isolated out wide for long periods, unable to replicate his usual goal-scoring exploits.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

The lone bright spot in the Madrid attack. His goal in the 69th minute was a masterclass in movement and finishing, momentarily giving the Bernabeu hope. He was often the only forward threatening to break the Alaves line, but he lacked sustained service.

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Substitutes & Manager

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Introduced at half-time for Tchouameni, he offered slightly better ball retention and tactical discipline in the middle third, helping Madrid sustain pressure, though he couldn't find the killer pass.

Yan Diomande - 6/10

Replaced Diaz at the break and brought more physicality to the midfield. He was useful in winning second balls but lacked the creative spark to unlock the Alaves defence.

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Carlos Espi - 5/10

Came on for Guler in the 60th minute. He struggled to get involved in the game as Alaves dropped even deeper following their second goal.

J. Mourinho - 4/10

A tactical failure at home. Despite the dominance in possession, his side lacked a cohesive plan to break down a 5-3-2 system. The defensive lapses were uncharacteristic of a Mourinho team, and the double substitution at half-time felt like an admission of a flawed initial setup.