Real Madrid intend to reach Kylian Mbappe transfer agreement in January after setting aside £200m package for PSG superstar

Real Madrid reportedly intend to reach a pre-contract agreement with Kylian Mbappe in January, before signing him for free next summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos have reportedly set aside a sum of £200m ($250m) for the Paris Saint-Germain star. The amount will be used to cover Mbappe's wages and a signing-on fee, according to Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe had a fallout with PSG earlier this summer that led to him being frozen out from their squad during the club's pre-season tour in Japan. While the World Cup winner did not want to sign a new contract, PSG wanted him to extend his stay so that if he left in 2024, the club would get some money from his transfer. The issue has been temporarily resolved, with Mbappe returning to action for PSG at the start of the new Ligue 1 season with five goals in three appearances so far.

WHAT NEXT? PSG are once again considering offering a new deal to Mbappe, but the player has so far resisted their pressure. Real, on the other hand, did not make a marquee signing this summer to replace Karim Benzema as they remain hopeful of landing the PSG forward next summer.