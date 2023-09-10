Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe backup plan? Man City star Julian Alvarez attracting interest from Spanish giants

- Real Madrid want Alvarez
- Los Blancos' Mbappe backup plan
- Scored twice for Man City this season
WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos are expected to finally recruit Mbappe next season when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. However, according to the latest reports, Mbappe might sign a new contract that will allow him to leave PSG in 2024 but for a transfer fee.
While the Frenchman remains Real Madrid's priority, the club have also shortlisted a few backup options which include City forward Alvarez, according to Fichajes.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old has started in every game the club have played thus far. In four Premier League appearances, Alvarez has scored two goals and provided one assist.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR JULIAN ALVAREZ? The striker will be next seen in action for Argentina in a 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Bolivia on Tuesday.