Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe alternative? Los Blancos to target transfer for Bayern Munich talent Jamal Musiala - if move for PSG superstar fails

Real Madrid have their eyes on Bayern Munich talent Jamal Musiala, should a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe fall through once again.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants for what feels like an eternity, with fresh reports emerging last week that he had foregone significant loyalty bonuses to facilitate a summer transfer. However, Madrid themselves soon quashed the reports, as it appears there is a back-up plan in place should Mbappe remain in Paris beyond next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Bild, Los Blancos have targeted Bayern starlet Musiala. The 20-year-old is yet to sign an improved deal with the German giants, and the outlet claims they will have to triple his current salary to around €8 million (£7m/$8.6m) per year in order to keep him. While Pep Guardiola is thought to see the Germany international as the heir to Kevin De Bruyne's thrown at Manchester City, Madrid feel they have the advantage due to boasting Jude Bellingham - Musiala's former room-mate at England youth level.

DID YOU KNOW? Musiala posted a career-best 29 goal contributions in 47 appearances last term, earning him second place in the prestigious Kopa Trophy award - second only to the impressive Bellingham.

WHAT NEXT? The report stresses, however, that Mbappe remains Madrid's priority next summer. Bayern too will have their say in any transfer regarding Musiala, with CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen recently saying that the the club "would do well to keep him with us for as long as possible".