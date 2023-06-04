Real Madrid working to seal Kai Havertz transfer quickly after Carlo Ancelotti identifies Chelsea forward as 'dream' replacement for Karim Benzema

Peter McVitie
Kai Havertz Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
Real MadridK. HavertzChelseaTransfersPremier LeaguePrimera División

Real Madrid are working on a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea as a replacement for Karim Benzema, according to a report.

  • Madrid trying to sign Havertz
  • Want him to replace Benzema
  • Also linked with Harry Kane

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international is coach Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez's "dream" choice to replace Benzema, according to Bild.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid confirmed on Sunday that Benzema will leave the club after 14 years of service. The Frenchman appears set to join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad on a two-year contract that will see him earn €400m (£346m/$439m). Should the deal go through, Benzema will join former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. The Portugal striker is on a similarly lucrative contract at Al-Nassr, but he was unable to inspire the club to the Saudi Pro League title in his first half-season on their books.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Madrid were interested in signing Havertz before he joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £70 million ($91m) including add-ons in 2020. The Blues are reported to be willing to sell the 23-year-old this summer, but he is not the only player Madrid are after, with the Santiago Bernabeu side also linked with Tottenham star Harry Kane.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kai HavertzGettyKai Havertz Chelsea 2020-21Getty ImagesKarim Benzema Real Madrid 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Havertz, who finished the season as Chelsea's joint-top scorer with nine goals, will likely be involved when Germany face Ukraine in a friendly on June 12 while his future gets resolved.

Editors' Picks