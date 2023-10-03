Revealed: Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard to return to football this month in link up with World Cup winners & former team-mates

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is all set to play football again but this time in a charity match in France.

Hazard back to playing football

Will play charity match in France

Set to team-up with World Cup winners

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Belgian international is currently without a club after he mutually terminated his Real Madrid contract at the end of the 2022/23 season. Amid speculation regarding his future, Hazard is all set to step on a football pitch in October and will be playing for Varietes Club de France in a charity match. He is set to team up with France legends Laurent Blanc and Didier Deschamps and will also be accompanied by his former Lille team-mates Yohan Cabaye and Mathieu Debuchy, according to L’Équipe.

The match will be played for a noble cause at the Stade de L’Epopee in Calais in front of 12,000.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 32-year-old star had offers from his former club Lille and from Ligue 1 giants Marseille in the summer but the player reportedly rejected them. He was also linked with a move back to the Blues but in reality, there were no talks between the two parties.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? While Hazard is back on the football field, his future in professional football still remains doubtful as he has yet to make a call on whether to quit playing or continue his career.