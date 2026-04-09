'Real Madrid eye star signing from Champions League quarter-finals'

Real Madrid are increasingly impressed with Michael Olise after their 2-1 Champions League quarter-final loss to Bayern Munich, according to BILD.

The 24-year-old French winger has already featured in 41 competitive matches this season, recording 16 goals and 29 assists.

On Tuesday he teed up Harry Kane for Bayern’s second goal shortly after half-time.

According to club watcher Christian Falk, Los Blancos’ interest has only intensified since their direct encounter with Olise in the Champions League.

Olise is under contract at Bayern until mid-2029, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €140m.

Real Madrid will therefore have to dig deep into their pockets to secure the services of the 15-time international. Reports from Munich suggest that Olise is not allowed to leave, even for €200 million.

Bayern paid Crystal Palace €53m for the Londoner two years ago, an investment that now looks highly astute.