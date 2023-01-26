Real Madrid condemn Vinicius Jr mannequin stunt from Atletico fans: 'Disgusting act of racism, xenophobia and hatred'

Real Madrid slammed the Atletico Madrid fans who hung a mannequin of Vinicius Jr, dubbing the act a "violation of fundamental rights and dignity".

Atleti fans hung a mannequin of player

La Liga, Atleti have condemned act

Vinicius racially abused at Madrid derby in September

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico Madrid fans hung a mannequin complete with a Vinicius Real Madrid kit in the early hours of Thursday morning, accompanied by a banner reading "Madrid hates Real". Both La Liga and Atletico Madrid have spoken out to condemn the actions of the supporters in question ahead of the two clubs' Copa del Rey quarter-final clash.

Madrid have also released their own statement vowing that those responsible for the abuse aimed at Vinicius will be "purged".

"Real Madrid CF would like to thank the support and expressions of affection received after the unfortunate and disgusting act of racism, xenophobia and hatred against our player Vinicius," the club statement reads.

"We express our firmest condemnation of events that violate the fundamental rights and dignity of people, and that have nothing to do with the values ​​that football and sport represent. These attacks like the ones our player now suffers, or those that any athlete can suffer, cannot have a place in a society like ours.

"Real Madrid is confident that all the responsibilities of those who have participated in such a despicable act will be purged."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius has been a victim of racial abuse from Atleti fans before, when the two teams clashed at the Wanda Metropolitano in September. Vinicius was jeered every time he touched the ball, and videos emerged of fans calling the Madrid player a "monkey" in vile chants.

The player has called on La Liga to act, but the league has done little to sanction perpetrators or their clubs.