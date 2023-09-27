Defensive crisis for Real Madrid! Carlo Ancelotti reveals Antonio Rudiger injury with David Alaba likely out of Girona clash

Real Madrid find themselves in a defensive injury crisis as Carlo Ancelotti revealed problems for centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Alaba & Rudiger injured against Las Palmas

Alaba to undergo further sets in his groin

Rudiger has a knock

WHAT HAPPENED? Although Los Blancos returned to winning ways against Las Palmas with a comfortable 2-0 victory on Wednesday after the derby defeat against Atletico Madrid last weekend, their win turned somewhat sour as both their central defenders were injured during the La Liga encounter.

Alaba is understood to have suffered a groin injury and had to be replaced in the 40th minute by Lucas Vazquez. Rudiger has picked up a knock, but his injury might be a little less serious than his defensive partner.

WHAT THEY SAID: "(Antonio) Rudiger is with a bit of discomfort. We think it's a knock, he thinks he'll be fine for Saturday. Alaba has an adductor problem, I think he won't be there," Ancelotti told reporters after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid have Eder Militao out with a long-term injury and now Alaba and Rudiger join him in the treatment room too. This leaves Ancelotti with just one fit centre-back in Nacho. However, Dani Carvajal will be back in the squad as he has successfully recovered from a muscle injury.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen how Ancelotti sets up his backline as they face a tricky trip to Catalunya to take on league leaders Girona, who are yet to be defeated after the first seven matchdays.