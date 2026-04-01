Real Madrid are on tenterhooks... Tuchel is causing panic at Bayern Munich

The injury to Harry Kane, England captain and Bayern Munich striker, has caused concern within the Bavarian club, particularly with the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu just a few days away. Kane missed England’s friendly against Japan on Tuesday evening, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Three Lions.

England manager Thomas Tuchel revealed the details of Kane’s injury, telling ITV before the match: “The injury came suddenly and unexpectedly. The player was forced to leave training after just 15 minutes yesterday.”

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When asked about the severity of the injury, Tuchel replied: “It is serious enough for him to miss the game, and we will await the results of further tests.” The German newspaper Bild reported: “According to initial reports from England, Kane felt pain in his foot during training, prompting his immediate withdrawal as a precautionary measure.

It continued: “Kane is expected to return to Munich on Wednesday afternoon, with initial indications suggesting the injury is not serious. However, the situation is causing clear tension at Bayern, particularly as Kane has recently suffered from hamstring problems that kept him out of several matches; what started out looking like a minor issue ended up resulting in a prolonged absence.”

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Kane is a key player for the Bavarians this season, having scored crucial goals that have contributed significantly to the team’s results.

His absence from the clash with Real Madrid – should it happen – would be a major blow to the Bavarians’ attack.

For now, anticipation reigns in Munich until the full picture becomes clear following medical tests.

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Bild concluded: “Everyone hopes the injury is just a minor precaution, but past experience makes concern entirely justified just a few days before the big European clash.”