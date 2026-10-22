Revealed: Why Real Madrid star Arda Guler decided to STEAL Kylian Mbappe's goal during Champions League win against RB Leipzig

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Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has lifted the lid on his decision to snatch a goal away from teammate Kylian Mbappe during the club's recent European exploits. The Turkish international was in a jovial mood following a dominant display that saw Los Blancos brush aside RB Leipzig at the Bernabeu.

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A ruthless performance against Leipzig

Los Blancos secured a resounding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig during matchday three of the Champions League. The Spanish giants produced a clinical display, with Guler playing a starring role at the heart of their midfield. The Turkey international was a constant threat, capping off a stellar individual performance by finding the back of the net for his side's second goal of the evening.

However, the 21-year-old's strike raised a few eyebrows. Mbappe floated a header towards goal, only for Guler to cheekily nick it right in front of the goalmouth to claim the strike for himself.

The goal-line theft did little to stall Madrid's momentum, as Mbappe later added a third before Tidiam Gomis pulled one back for the German side. Record signing Yan Diomande then rounded off the rout to seal a dominant European triumph at the Bernabeu.

No apologies to the Frenchman





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Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the final whistle, the midfielder was quick to poke fun at his decision to poach the goal from his illustrious teammate. Guler noted that the French superstar's lethal finishing meant there was no need to worry about him missing out on the action.

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"I stole the goal from Mbappe, but that’s because I knew he’d score another one. So, no problem," Guler joked during his post-match duties. His lighthearted prediction proved remarkably accurate, as the French superstar did indeed go on to net Real's third goal of the match.

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Beyond the lighthearted banter, the 19-year-old was eager to highlight the squad's immense work rate across the pitch. "We’re really pleased because I think we played brilliantly, both with and without the ball. I think we put in a great performance and we’re very happy," he added.

The Bernabeu factor

The convincing victory served as another reminder of the relentless standards demanded in the Spanish capital. For Guler, maintaining that ruthless edge is simply part of the job description when wearing the famous white shirt.

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"This is what we have to do. We’re Real Madrid, and we have to win every match," the midfielder insisted. He also pointed to the home crowd as a driving force behind their dominant displays, noting: "It’s a key factor because when we play at home, in front of our fans, we try to give it our all for them."

With momentum building, Guler fired a clear warning shot ahead of Sunday's massive domestic clash against Barcelona. "It’s a big match, a top-class fixture, and we’ll give it our all to win. We’re ready," he concluded.





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All eyes on El Clasico





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With European duties successfully navigated, Real Madrid will immediately turn their attention toward hosting their fiercest rivals. Sunday's El Clasico carries massive implications for the La Liga title race, demanding absolute focus from Mourinho's men.

Madrid will look to harness their current goalscoring form to dismantle the Catalan giants. With Guler in fine touch, Mbappe back on the scoresheet, and Diomande continuing his goalscoring form, Madrid appear primed for the blockbuster weekend showdown.