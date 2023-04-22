'My mother has it kept' - Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger reveals incredibly thoughtful gesture from Florentino Perez that convinced him to move to Spain

Mitchell Wilks
|
Antonio Rudiger 2022-23Getty
Real MadridA. RüdigerChelseaPrimera División

Antonio Rudiger revealed he was sent a letter by Florentino Perez in 2016 which motivated him to eventually become a Real Madrid player.

  • Perez sent Rudiger letter in 2016
  • Wished German well after ACL injury
  • Rudiger then set sights on eventually joining Real

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid defender Rudiger explained an incredible gesture from Perez in 2016, when the club president sent him a letter wishing him well in his recovery after suffering an ACL injury during a Germany international team training session. He further admitted that the letter then served as inspiration for him to one day become a Real player himself.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Canal+ Afrique, Rudiger explained: “I received a letter from Florentino Perez in 2016, I have the letter every day in front of me. I said [I] will one day arrive there. [He was] wishing me a speedy recovery. I couldn’t believe it."

He added: "I still have the letter, my mother has it kept."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After recovering from the setback that kept him out of Euro 2016, Rudiger earned a move to Chelsea and established himself as one of the best central defenders in Europe over a five-year period, while also becoming a regular for the Germany national team.

Upon the expiry of his Chelsea contract in 2022, Rudiger's move to Madrid became a reality.

AND WHAT'S MORE: “The moment I knew I can go to Real Madrid is when I lifted the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea. Then I knew I can go to Real Madrid. At that moment, I knew,” he said. “There were a lot of rumours, when PSG came, it was something I was not looking for. It’s nothing against PSG, it’s a beautiful club. But Real Madrid are Real Madrid.

“If you want to be on the winning side, you join Real Madrid."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Antonio Rudiger Chelsea Champions LeagueGetty

Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 2022-23Getty ImagesFlorentino PerezGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RUDIGER? With La Liga looking all but sealed for Barcelona this season, Rudiger and Real Madrid's hopes for a satisfactory campaign hinge on retaining the Champions League after winning it last season. If they are to do so, though, they must once again find a way past Manchester City in the semi-final.

