People don't know the real Cristiano Ronaldo, says appreciative ex-Man Utd midfielder Anderson

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson admitted that he was "surprised at every moment" by former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Anderson played with Cristiano Ronaldo for two years before the Portuguese completed a landmark transfer to Real Madrid. And the centre-midfielder opened up on life alongside Ronaldo in a revealing interview with Sport.

WHAT THEY SAID:

"With Ronaldo you are surprised at every moment," Anderson said. "He thinks 100% about football. The game ends and he goes straight home to recover. Great professional and great friend. A lot of people don't know it, but he helps a lot of people. He has a very good heart. He took us to training, he cared. In England he was very important to me.

"If I had 5 per cent of the mentality of Cristiano Ronaldo, I could have been among the best in the world. I know it now. He had talent, quality. Also with focus. I had a nice career because I won many things, but I could have gone much further. You have to be honest. With 5 percent of Cristiano...I would still play at the top level now, easily."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Anderson enjoyed a successful career for the Red Devils in terms of team accomplishments, winning the Premier League four times, while also capturing the Champions League in 2008. He received the Golden Boy award in 2008. However, as he readily admits, he never reached the personal level of play many expected of him when he arrived at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANDERSON? The Brazilian is currently an assistant manager for Turkish side Adana Demirspor, and he seems committed to remaining in football in his post-playing days.