RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simikan on Arsenal's centre-back shortlist after multiple scouting missions

Arsenal have reportedly identified RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simikan as a target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen squad

Depth has been an issue this season

Simakan can play multiple positions

WHAT HAPPENED? As per The Guardian, the Gunners are showing 'strong interest' in the French central defender who signed a new contract until 2027 only last December, while Fabrizio Romano added that the 23-year-old has been scouted "multiple times".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu derailed Arsenal's title charge as Arteta and co. dropped key points without quite having the squad depth to handle their absences.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With defenders such as Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Auston Trusty all potentially leaving the Emirates this summer, the north London club will be hoping for more cover in that position and Simikan could be an ideal target as he would arrive with Champions League experience as well as being able to cover multiple positions.

DID YOU KNOW? Throughout the course of his career, the RB Leipzig man has shown great versatility, playing 78 games at centre-back and 31 times at right-back, while also operating as a wing-back and a midfielder on occasion.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMIKAN? The defender will be hoping to impress in the Bundesliga tomorrow when his team plays host to Werder Bremen, while the Gunners take on Brighton on Sunday too.