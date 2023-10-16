Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos aiming to expand Old Trafford capacity as Man Utd takeover talks continue

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plan to purchase a share in Manchester United is accepted, Ineos will investigate ways to expand Old Trafford's capacity..

Ratcliffe set to buy 25% stake in Man Utd

INEOS looking to expand Old Trafford

Will refurbish stadium as part of expansion

WHAT HAPPENED? The Times reports that one of Ratcliffe's goals is to renovate and expand Old Trafford if he manages to buy the club. The necessity for improvements at Old Trafford has frequently been brought up by United supporters. In addition to improving the stadium's infrastructure, INEOS wants to expand the number of spectators it can accommodate. Old Trafford's capacity is now 77,000, therefore the consortium is aiming for 90,000, which would be a significant increase.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratcliffe's proposal is anticipated to represent the start of a complete acquisition that would end months of stagnation in negotiations with the Glazers. If the agreement is ratified this week, Ineos will take over the football side of the business from the Glazer family as part of the deal.

WHAT NEXT? Ratcliffe and INEOS will find out on Thursday, October 19 whether the bid has been accepted by the Manchester United board.