Rashford calls for return to 'how Manchester United play'

The Red Devils striker wants a change in approach after a disappointing season

Marcus Rashford says his side need to “get back to how play” next season after a difficult 2018-19 campaign at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils endured an up and down year that saw Jose Mourinho sacked in December and the interim appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spark a dramatic upturn in form.

The Norwegian won 14 of his first 17 games in charge to revive their hopes of a top four finish and progress through to the quarter-finals of the after a dramatic second leg comeback against .

Such was Solskjaer’s impact the club appointed him permanent manager on a three-year contract at the end of March, with the fans praising the 46-year-old for his positive approach after what they felt was overly defensive and cautious football under his predecessor Mourinho.

However, United’s form has tailed off dramatically ever since Solskjaer signed that permanent contract.

The club lost eight out of their final 12 matches in all competitions to tumble out of top four contention in the Premier League and get knocked out of the Champions League by .

They would eventually finish sixth after failing to win any of their last six games, ending the campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to already-relegated Cardiff.

Rashford is one of a number of players who seemed to flourish in the early weeks of Solskjaer’s stewardship.

The international scored five goals in the Norwegian’s first seven games in charge, more than he had scored in his previous 20 appearances for the club.

However, his form also seemed to suffer in the closing weeks of the season and he ended the campaign without a goal in eight matches.

Solksjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he reshapes his underperforming side but it appears Rashford is also hoping that is accompanied by a change in approach.

The 21-year-old posted a message on Instagram alongside an image of Solskjaer with his hand on Rashford's shoulder, saying: "Next season we need to get back to how Manchester United play, for me that's most important.

“We need to find that willingness and respond the right way."