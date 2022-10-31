Rangers vs Ajax: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Rangers against Ajax on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

After getting outclassed by Liverpool in the previous matchday, Ajax will look to restore some lost pride when they face Rangers on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League at the Ibrox Stadium. The Dutch giants have lost four successive matches in the competition and have already been ousted from the tournament.

On the other hand, Rangers have lost all their matches and they will only survive in Europe, albeit in the Europa League, if they beat Ajax by a four-goal margin at home

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Rangers vs Ajax date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Ajax Date: November 1/2, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch Ajax vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 4 is showing the game between Ajax and Rangers in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Rangers team news and squad

Rangers have got several injury concerns heading into this European fixture. Kemar Roofe, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh might be unavailable for the match while John Lundstram will be serving his one-match suspension after he received his third yellow card against Napoli.

Position Players Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, Wright, McLaughlan, Budinauckas. Defenders Tavernier, Yilmaz, Barisic, Mackinnon, Hutton. Midfielders Davis, Kent, Sands, Sakala, Arfield, Ritchie-Holster, Strachan. Forwards Colak, Matondo, Morelos, Wright, McCausland, Tillman.

Ajax teams news and squad

Ajax will miss the services of Ahmetcan Kaplan as the player is recovering from a knee injury.

Alfred Schreuder might choose to rest some key players in the match as they already have one foot in the Europa League and a win will not bear any extra rewards.

He will have one eye on the game against PSV on Sunday and it will not be surprising if he rests Edson Alvarez and Jurrien Timber. Moreover, both players are just one caution away from serving a suspension.

Ajax predicted XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Bassey, Blind, Wijndal; Klaasen, Grillitsch, Taylor; Berghuis, Kudus, Ocampos