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How to buy Rangers 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season ticket information

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Check out how you could watch Rangers live this season, with all the information here at GOAL

You have to go back to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season for the last time Rangers FC reigned supreme as league champions. 

However, with manager Philippe Clement leading the Gers, the Blue side of Glasgow is hoping that the 2026/27 season proves to be a triumphant one.

But how can you get your hands on Rangers tickets for this season as they look to wrestle the Scottish Premiership crown back from arch-rivals Celtic? 

Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing Rangers play live during the 2026/27 campaign.

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Upcoming Rangers 2026/27 Fixtures & Tickets

Below, you can find Rangers’ upcoming home fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
Thu 13 Aug 2026, 19:30Rangers vs Jagiellonia BiałystokIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sun 16 Aug 2026, 16:00Rangers vs St MirrenIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat 22 Aug 2026, 15:00Rangers vs St MirrenIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sun 30 Aug 2026, 12:00Aberdeen vs RangersPittodrie Stadium, AberdeenBuy Tickets
Wed 2 Sep 2026, 20:00Falkirk vs RangersFalkirk Stadium, FalkirkBuy Tickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00Rangers vs MotherwellIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sun 20 Sep 2026, 12:00Celtic vs RangersCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00Rangers vs KilmarnockIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Dundee vs RangersDens Park, DundeeBuy Tickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00Rangers vs St JohnstoneIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Wed 28 Oct 2026, 19:45Heart of Midlothian vs RangersTynecastle Park, EdinburghBuy Tickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00Rangers vs AberdeenIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00Rangers vs FalkirkIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026, 19:45Rangers vs Dundee UnitedIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00Rangers vs Heart of MidlothianIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Wed 30 Dec 2026, 19:45Rangers vs DundeeIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00Rangers vs CelticIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets

How to buy Rangers 2026/27 tickets?

Rangers' position as one of the two dominant forces in Scottish football drives huge global demand. Matchday tickets at Ibrox frequently sell out for routine league fixtures as well as knockout cup ties.

The primary route to purchasing standard tickets is directly through the official Rangers ticket portal (tickets.rangers.co.uk).

Tickets are generally allocated in three distinct stages:

  1. Season Ticket Holders (priority renewals and European package add-ons)
  2. MyGers Members (ranked by loyalty point tiers)
  3. General Sale (offered publicly only if member allocations remain unallocated)

Keep tabs on the official club portal for release dates. 

If general allocations sell out, secondary marketplaces offer alternative fan resale options. Make sure to double-check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from. 

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When are Rangers vs Celtic?

If you're looking to see the Old Firm face off against each other, Rangers vs Celtic tickets might be hard to get your hands on. With the rivalry dating as far back as 1888, this is an intense match-up with plenty of history behind it. Here's everything you need to know below.

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
Sun 20 Sep 2026, 12:00Celtic vs RangersCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00Rangers vs CelticIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets
Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00Celtic vs RangersCeltic Park, GlasgowBuy Tickets
May 2027 (TBD)Rangers vs CelticIbrox Stadium, GlasgowBuy Tickets

How to get Rangers season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to guarantee a reserved seat for all 19 home league fixtures at Ibrox during the 2026/27 campaign. 

Adult season tickets for this season start from approximately £480+, with concessionary discounts for seniors and juniors.

With over 45,000 season ticket holders and renewal rates consistently exceeding 98%, new season tickets are extremely difficult to obtain. To join the official waiting list, supporters must hold an active MyGers Membership.

Where to stay around Ibrox Stadium?

If you're travelling to Glasgow to watch a Rangers game at Ibrox, you can check out the places to stay near the stadium. The interactive map below shows what is available within close proximity to the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of Ibrox Stadium

Ibrox Stadium is located on the south side of the River Clyde in the Ibrox area of Glasgow, Scotland. The venue opened as Ibrox Park in 1899 and has been the home ground of Rangers since then, although of course, undergoing a host of renovations over that period. Ibrox is the third-largest football stadium in Scotland (15th in the UK), after Celtic Park and Hampden Park, with an all-seated capacity of just over 50,000.

The Ibrox pitch is surrounded by four covered all-seater stands, officially known as the Bill Struth Main (south), Broomloan Road (west), Sandy Jardine (north) and Copland Road (east) Stands. Each stand has two tiers, with the exception of the Bill Struth Main Stand, which has had three tiers since the Club Deck was added in 1991.

As well as playing host to Scotland international matches on numerous occasions, Ibrox has also been the venue for a multitude of non-sporting events, with musical acts such as Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Elton John and Bon Jovi all playing concerts there.

Frequently asked questions

Due to high demand, it won’t be easy to get your hands on tickets for Rangers’ Premiership matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game. Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as StubHub or Viagogo in their efforts to purchase match tickets. The best way to obtain Rangers tickets is to ensure you have a club membership (MyGers) and then plan in advance which matches you’d prefer to go to by checking the list of games on the club site’s ticket section. You also may find it easier to book seats for midweek European matches or domestic cup competitions.

The best way to buy cheap Rangers tickets is to firstly go to the club’s official site and then look for available tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of Ibrox. You will almost definitely need to be signed up as a club member though. Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub and Viagogo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware however that sometimes tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

The easiest way to get cheap Rangers tickets is to buy them directly through the club's official ticket portal. Additionally, fans can consider options available at secondary resale sites like StubHub if they are sold out already.

Yes, 60-90 minute guided tours of Ibrox are available. Starting your tour at Edmiston House, you will experience the magic of the world-famous stadium with your very own ‘access all areas’ pass. On the tour you will get exclusive access to the dressing rooms, climb the marble staircase, run down the tunnel and explore the illustrious Trophy Room.

Fans do not necessarily need a membership to purchase tickets for Rangers fixtures; however, it will offer holders significant perks and priority booking windows when securing a seat ahead of those who do not hold membership. The club's scheme is called MyGers and costs £50.00 for adults and £25.00 for juniors.

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