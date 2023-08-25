Raheem Sterling reveals talks with Mauricio Pochettino about reinventing his role before firing Chelsea to 3-0 win against Luton

Raheem Sterling has revealed he held talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino over changing his Chelsea role, after scoring twice against Luton Town.

Sterling was dominant against Luton

Scored twice and laid on an assist

Reveals Pochettino talks

WHAT HAPPENED? Sterling was in superb form against the newly-promoted side, scoring two excellent goals, including a brilliant solo finish, and laying on an assist for striker Nicolas Jackson. The England international was also exceptional against West Ham last weekend, and he has revealed that Pochettino has emboldened him to be more "aggressive". He is also aiming to become the Blues' top scorer this term.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the win, Sterling told Sky Sports: "In the first game against Liverpool I was inside the pocket too much, and that was my feeling all last season, that I was too deep. We had a simple conversation. And [Pochettino] just said: 'Raheem, as long as you're dynamic, whether left, right or centre, as long as you are aggressive no one can stop you.'"

Asked about being Chelsea's top scorer, he added: "It's a target I had to set myself, it's something I know I can do. If I'm 100 percent at something, I know what I can do and that's what I'm doing this year, just 100% focus on scoring goals and helping my team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino confirmed the discussion they had and was full of praise for the winger after his team's first Premier League win of the season, saying: "We have had conversations and his commitment with the way he wants to provide for the team with work ethic and quality. He deserves full credit for his performance and we are very pleased. We believe he can provide goals and assists and he works hard to recover the ball."

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea play Wimbledon in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before returning to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest next weekend.