Quiz! Can you name the Croatia starting XI from the 2018 World Cup final?

11:18 GMT+4 01/12/2022
Croatia aren't quite the team they were in 2018, but there are still several faces who remain from that World Cup final lineup...

Croatia shocked the globe four and a half years ago, making it all the way to the World Cup final in Moscow where they were soundly defeated by France.

Ahead of their crucial, final group game against Belgium in one of today's early kick-offs, we want you to name the 11 players and two subs that graced the field at the Luzhniki Stadium that fateful night.

Massive respect to anyone who gets all 13.

