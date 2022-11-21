World Cup
Quiz! Can you name every World Cup Golden Boot winner in history?
Goal
12:17 GMT+4 21/11/2022
We're starting off with a tough one, we have to be honest. In honour of Russia 2018 top scorer Harry Kane squaring off against Iran today, GOAL would like you to name all 30 Word Cup Golden Boot winners.
It's not going to be easy, that's why we've given you 15 whole minutes to get the job done!
If you'd like to be notified each time we post a new quiz - they'll get easier, we promise! - make sure to sign up for The GOAL Post here!
Editors' Picks
- Qatar outclassed! Winners and losers as Ecuador's Enner Valencia leaves hosts facing early elimination
- From the Hand of God to the head of Zidane - The World Cup's most iconic moments ever
- 'Don't wake me up! Let me enjoy this dream!' - How Salvatore Schillaci became the hero of Italia 90
- Karim Benzema's World Cup withdrawal is a bitter blow for France - but also Qatar 2022