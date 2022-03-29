Queiroz leaves Egypt post after World Cup elimination

Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz has departed his post Pharaohs coach after the North Africans were defeated 3-1 on penalties by Senegal on Tuesday in their World Cup playoff.

The loss, which came after a 1-0 defeat on the day and a 1-1 draw on aggregate, came just over three weeks after Queiroz’s Egypt were defeated by Senegal on penalties in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Dream is over

We try our best but today was not enough.

From the bottom of my heart my gratitude to Egypt Federation for this honor of coaching the National Team.

To all my players and my staff, my recognition and humble thank you so much. You will be always in my heart. (...) — Carlos Queiroz (@Carlos_Queiroz) March 29, 2022

Failure to reach the World Cup—which would have been Egypt’s fourth appearance at the global stage—brings to a premature close the Portuguese coach’s time at the helm of the national side, with the ex-Real Madrid manager paying tribute to his charges on social media after the match.

“Dream is Over. From the bottom of my heart, my gratitude to Egypt Federation for this honour of coaching the National Team,” Queiroz posted on his @Carlos_Queiroz Twitter handle.

“To all my players and my staff, my recognition and humble thank you so much,” he added. “You will be always in my heart.

“It was my privilege to work and be helped by such dedicated and capable professionals and wonderful friends.”

Queiroz, who was appointed national team boss in September, oversaw a mixed campaign at the Nations Cup, as Egypt reached the final, but were criticised for their conservative and negative style.

The head coach also courted controversy with his incendiary touchline style, and was suspended for the final after being sent off in the semi-final victory over hosts Cameroon.

“Without you, nothing could be possible for me in my life,” he concluded. “I am very much proud of you lads.

“My best wishes and enormous gratitude to all Egyptian fans. To the future.”

Queiroz, who had two stints at Manchester United as Sir Alex Fergusons’s assistant, has also held the reins of the national teams of Colombia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, as well as his homeland Portugal.

His previous stint in African football came with the South Africa national side between 2000 and 2002, although he resigned ahead of the World Cup in Japan and South Korea after falling out with the South Africa Football Association.

Mohamed Salah, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, and Mostafa Mohamed missed Egypt’s penalties in Tuesday’s shootout defeat by Senegal, after Hamdi Fathi’s early own goal had cancelled out Saliou Ciss’s own goal from the first leg, which had given the Pharaohs the early advantage.