'Pulisic is special' - Lampard backs USMNT star to keep his place at Chelsea despite Sterling transfer

The Everton boss says the American has what it takes to shine despite strong competition

Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic can still be a very important player for Chelsea, even after the club's recent signing of Raheem Sterling. Chelsea paid £47.5 million ($57m) to sign Sterling this week, adding further competition for places in an already-crowded squad.

But Lampard, who managed Pulisic during his time as Chelsea boss, says that Pulisic has the ability to be a special player, adding that the American has a skill set that few in the world can match.

What did Lampard say about Pulisic?

“I think Christian can still be a big player for Chelsea, of course, a really big player, but that’s absolutely a question for the club and him,” Lampard told Pro Soccer Wire.

“Christian needs to play games. I know what he’s like, he wants to play all the time. He’s had some injuries, I think it’s sometimes held him back at different times in his career. So I just hope we get the right solution. I have a lot of respect for Chelsea. It’s a huge club in my life and career. So I hope we get the best solution for both.”

Lampard went on to praise Pulisic even further, saying that the American still has the ability to be an "incredible" player in the future.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Christian,” Lampard said. “I think I worked well with him and just tried to develop him and had a really good relationship with him. He’s got incredible talent. He’s a great boy. I found him really pleasurable to work with as well as a talent.

“He’s really fast and [has a quick] change in direction and it’s balanced. He’s still a young player. It feels like he’s been around a long time because he broke through so young. So there’s still a lot to come from Christian, but those basics of the speed and balance is not [something] everyday players have. He’s special like that.”

Pulisic's Chelsea career

The 23-year-old is entering his fourth season at Chelsea, having joined the club in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund.

When healthy, he's been a regular for the Blues, making 115 appearances and scoring 25 goals since making the move to London.

However, fitness has been an issue for Pulisic, who has dealt with a series of injuries since his arrival.

This summer, he's been linked with a potential departure, with the arrival of Sterling adding further doubts about his future.

Sterling adds yet another talented attacker to Chelsea's squad, with the England star joining Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi among the wing options.

