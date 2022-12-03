United States
Pulisic & Ferreira start! Berhalter gambles on star's fitness and throws in striker for Netherlands last-16 clash
Ewan Gennery
18:19 GMT+4 03/12/2022
- Pulisic starting despite pelvic contusion injury
- Missed second half of crucial win against Iran
- Ferreria also selected despite not playing a minute at World Cup yet
WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has been named in the USMNT starting line-up for their last-16 clash against the Netherlands. Pulisic was a doubt for the tie after suffering a 'pelvic contusion' against Iran in their final group game, but has been declared fit to start in the crucial knockout round tie.
Our Knockout Round XI. 🇺🇸— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) December 3, 2022
Full Lineup Notes » https://t.co/GE3KE3AbyY#USMNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/QkEbdOenVS
AND WHAT'S MORE: Jesus Ferreira has also been selected by Gregg Berhalter. The striker hasn't played a single minute at the World Cup yet, but the 21-year-old will play alongside Timothy Weah and Pulisc in the front three. Ferreira scored 18 goals for FC Dallas last season and will hope to replicate that form today.
