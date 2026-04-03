PSV are considering a striker who was linked with Feyenoord last year

Youssef Chermiti is on PSV’s radar, Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad revealed on Friday. The name of the 21-year-old Rangers striker had already been mentioned back in January, when Peter Bosz was struggling for firepower at the Philips Stadion.

Chermiti was linked with Feyenoord last year, although no deal materialised. The young striker from Portugal, who stands at 1.92 metres tall, is under contract with the Glasgow giants until the summer of 2029.

The striker, who has been linked with PSV, has found the net nine times in the Scottish Premier League this season, in 23 appearances. Chermiti recently scored twice in fine style in the Old Firm clash against Celtic, who snatched a point at the death (2-2) at Ibrox.

Chermiti has previously played for Sporting Portugal and Everton. Elfrink expects Rangers to demand at least ten million euros should PSV or another club make an initial bid.

According to Elfrink, Álvaro Rodriguez (Elche) and Mika Biereth (AS Monaco) have been on technical director Earnest Stewart’s list for some time. PSV’s scouting list usually features between six and twelve names, the PSV watcher emphasises.

PSV announced this week that the option on Myron Boadu will not be exercised. However, the Eindhoven-based league leaders can still enter into talks with the striker regarding an extension of his contract. Boadu’s contract with PSV runs until 30 June this year, with the club holding an option for an additional year.

Ricardo Pepi looked set to be sold to Fulham for up to €40 million. Ultimately, however, the two clubs failed to reach an agreement, meaning the American striker will remain at Eindhoven for the time being.