PSG player ratings vs Troyes: Illia Zabarnyi proves the unlikely hero in dominant display

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Paris Saint-Germain maintained their position at the top of Ligue 1 with a measured 1-0 victory over Troyes at the Parc des Princes. A first-half header from Illia Zabarnyi proved the difference in a match where the hosts enjoyed 73% possession.

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Paris Saint-Germain produced a performance of territorial dominance at the Parc des Princes, suffocating Troyes with an overwhelming 73% of the ball. The tactical blueprint from Luis Enrique focused on verticality through the half-spaces, though they found a resilient low block difficult to dismantle. The breakthrough eventually arrived from a dead-ball situation, as Zabarnyi rose highest to convert in the 39th minute, rewarding a first half in which PSG constantly knocked on the door.

Despite a slim one-goal lead, the second half was an exercise in game management and controlled possession. PSG recorded a staggering 836 accurate passes at a 94% success rate, effectively denying Troyes any opportunity to build momentum. While Ferran Torres and Senny Mayulu were denied by the impressive Hillel Konaté, the Parisians never looked truly threatened, comfortably securing three points to stay clear at the summit of the Ligue 1 table.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Matvei Safonov - 7/10

It was a relatively quiet evening for the Russian goalkeeper, who was largely a spectator for long periods. However, he remained concentrated when called upon, making three saves to preserve his clean sheet and managing a 0.69 xG against with professional ease.

Warren Zaïre-Emery - 7/10

Deployed in a hybrid right-back role, the youngster was vital to PSG's defensive stability. He led the team with eight defensive interventions, including one tackle and four successful duels. He almost added a goal himself in the 59th minute, but his header was blocked by a desperate Troyes defence.

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Illia Zabarnyi - 8/10

The match-winner and a rock at the heart of the defence. Beyond his decisive headed goal in the 39th minute from a corner, he was a constant threat at set-pieces, recording two headers on target. Defensively, he was impeccable, ensuring Troyes' rare counter-attacks were neutralised before they reached the box.

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Willian Pacho - 7/10

Pacho provided the necessary cover that allowed PSG to push their full-backs high up the pitch. His distribution was crisp, contributing to the team's high passing accuracy, and he dealt comfortably with the physical threat posed by Renaud Ripart.

Lucas Hernández - 7/10

Hernández offered an experienced presence on the left, frequently tucking inside to form a back three during sustained periods of possession. His positional discipline was key in preventing Troyes from exploiting the space behind PSG's high line.

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Midfield

Vitinha - 8/10

The metronome of the side. Vitinha was the primary reason PSG maintained such high levels of control, completing 166 accurate passes and creating one big chance. His ability to resist the press and circulate the ball kept Troyes in a constant state of defensive transition.

Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

A tidy performance from the Spaniard, though he lacked the incisive final ball to truly unlock the Troyes defence. He attempted a speculative long-range effort in the 15th minute that sailed off target before being substituted late in the second half.

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Senny Mayulu - 7/10

The young midfielder was highly active in the final third, registering multiple shots on target. He saw a significant 0.41 xG chance saved early in the match and continued to test Konaté until his withdrawal in the 86th minute. His energy in the engine room was infectious.

Attack

Desiré Doué - 6/10

Doué showed flashes of his individual brilliance but struggled for consistency in his end product. He forced a save in the 25th minute and missed a free-kick opportunity early on. While his dribbling caused problems, he was often crowded out by the Troyes mid-block.

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Ferran Torres - 7/10

The focal point of the attack, Torres was PSG's most frequent shooter with four total attempts and four shots on goal. While he couldn't find the net, his movement was excellent, resulting in 0.49 xG and keeping the Troyes centre-backs occupied throughout his 70 minutes on the pitch.

Mika Godts - 6/10

The youngster worked hard on the left flank and had a major chance on a fast break in the 66th minute, but his low shot was well saved. He provided width and stretched the play, though he found clear-cut openings hard to come by against a compact Troyes rear-guard.

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Substitutes & Manager

Quentin Ndjantou (70') - 6/10

Came on for Torres to provide a fresh physical presence up front. He occupied the defenders well but didn't have a clear sight of goal during his time on the pitch.

João Neves (70') - 6/10

Introduced to shore up the midfield and ensure there were no late lapses in concentration. He slotted in seamlessly into the passing rhythm of the side.

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Lucas Beraldo (86') - N/A

A late tactical switch to add defensive height for the closing stages.

Dro Fernández (86') - N/A

Given a brief run-out to replace the tiring Mayulu as the game drew to a close.

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Luis Enrique - 7/10

Enrique will be pleased with the sheer volume of control his side exerted. While he might have wanted more goals given the 73% possession and seven big chances created, his setup completely nullified the opposition and secured a vital three points with minimal fuss.